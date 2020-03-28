SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Trading Down 14.3% After Analyst Downgrade

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) shares were down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $10.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. SunPower traded as low as $5.44 and last traded at $5.47, approximately 5,238,257 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 4,781,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

SPWR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

In related news, Director S.A. Total purchased 676,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $6,231,486.00. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 5,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $42,095.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,917.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,174,805 shares of company stock valued at $8,782,142 and have sold 59,577 shares valued at $535,321. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in SunPower during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in SunPower by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.88.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

