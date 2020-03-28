Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Down 13.7% After Insider Selling

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) shares dropped 13.7% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $36.95 and last traded at $37.00, approximately 865,006 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 837,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.88.

Specifically, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $66,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $35,166.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,730.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 689,926 shares of company stock worth $25,336,867 and have sold 293,638 shares worth $23,114,560. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

CDLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued an “average” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.57.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.24 and its 200 day moving average is $57.96. The stock has a market cap of $950.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $69.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Cardlytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Cardlytics by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,821,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,373,000 after purchasing an additional 502,299 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 351.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,673,000 after acquiring an additional 342,660 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 16,488.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 316,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,916,000 after acquiring an additional 314,920 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 266.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,707,000 after acquiring an additional 274,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth $15,179,000.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

