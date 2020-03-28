Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Trading Down 13.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) was down 13.5% on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $18.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sunnova Energy International traded as low as $10.74 and last traded at $10.91, approximately 527,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 588,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

In other news, insider William J. Berger acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $111,960.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,762.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $133,030 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 536.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.96.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $33.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.97 million.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.