Chemours (NYSE:CC) Shares Down 12.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) dropped 12.1% on Friday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock traded as low as $9.19 and last traded at $9.51, approximately 4,277,330 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 3,615,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CC. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Chemours from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra raised Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

In other Chemours news, insider E Bryan Snell bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,193.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,532,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 86,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $15.77.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 52.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chemours Co will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.84%.

Chemours Company Profile (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

