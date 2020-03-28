Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Trading Down 12% After Insider Selling

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)’s stock price fell 12% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $140.32 and last traded at $141.57, 2,928,930 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 36% from the average session volume of 2,154,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.88.

Specifically, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $31,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.91.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.56. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 6,175.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 251 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 2,918.2% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 332 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

