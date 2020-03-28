Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Trading Down 11.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) shares dropped 11.3% during trading on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $12.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Freeport-McMoRan traded as low as $6.17 and last traded at $6.20, approximately 37,279,758 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 30,735,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FCX. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.30 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other news, Director John Joseph Stephens bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 40,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,131 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 276,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 49,570 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 66,122 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.66 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.83.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.