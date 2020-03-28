JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Down 10.8% on Analyst Downgrade

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) was down 10.8% on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $16.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. JetBlue Airways traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.75, approximately 10,924,523 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 9,851,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on JBLU. Buckingham Research lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

In other JetBlue Airways news, COO Joanna Geraghty sold 2,531 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $49,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,875 shares in the company, valued at $9,111,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,413 shares of company stock worth $388,329 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 475.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.77.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

