Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Down 10.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) shares dropped 10.7% on Friday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $42.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Cree traded as low as $36.58 and last traded at $36.68, approximately 1,214,729 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,604,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.08.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Charter Equity began coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.06.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,824 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,513 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,144 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 5,848 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. Cree had a negative net margin of 44.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

