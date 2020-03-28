National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Shares Down 10.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s stock price traded down 10.6% during trading on Friday after R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $13.00. R. F. Lafferty currently has a buy rating on the stock. National-Oilwell Varco traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $10.06, 6,951,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 63% from the average session volume of 4,257,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup cut National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National-Oilwell Varco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, CFO Jose A. Bayardo purchased 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $101,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,869.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jose A. Bayardo purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,485.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.84. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 71.88%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Equities analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.78%.

About National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV)

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.