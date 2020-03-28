Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Down 10.4% After Insider Selling

Shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) dropped 10.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $31.27 and last traded at $32.38, approximately 5,174,179 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 7,231,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.13.

Specifically, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 1,821,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $96,802,413.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,022.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 352,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,845,177.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,869,131 shares of company stock worth $99,330,379 in the last ninety days. 12.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $31.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day moving average of $29.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $210.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.13 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 25.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 127.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 16,445.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

