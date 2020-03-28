Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Stock Price Down 10.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) traded down 10.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $16.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Murphy Oil traded as low as $5.72 and last traded at $5.79, 6,231,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 58% from the average session volume of 3,942,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $160,044.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $33,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 44,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,524.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 127,765 shares of company stock valued at $807,201. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,873,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,871,000 after purchasing an additional 80,571 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $2,701,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.26 million, a PE ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.36.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.75 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.27%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.94%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

