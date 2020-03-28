Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Down 9.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) traded down 9.9% during trading on Friday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $24.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Marten Transport traded as low as $18.03 and last traded at $18.48, 535,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 140% from the average session volume of 222,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marten Transport currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at $529,389.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 395.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $217.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

About Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

