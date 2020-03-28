Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Trading Down 9.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)’s stock price traded down 9.7% during trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $10.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Amkor Technology traded as low as $7.63 and last traded at $7.73, 1,590,755 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 0% from the average session volume of 1,587,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

AMKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,927,000. AJO LP boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 418.9% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 771,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after acquiring an additional 622,878 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 314.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 731,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 554,734 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,019,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,254,000 after acquiring an additional 481,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,243,000. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.26.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Amkor Technology’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

