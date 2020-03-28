Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Down 7.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) dropped 7.3% during trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $48.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Entegris traded as low as $44.56 and last traded at $44.76, approximately 1,190,345 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,101,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.28.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ENTG. Loop Capital reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

Get Entegris alerts:

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $747,661.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,742.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average of $49.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $427.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.70 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.