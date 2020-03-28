Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Down 8% on Analyst Downgrade

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) shares fell 8% on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $42.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Diamondback Energy traded as low as $23.30 and last traded at $23.87, 3,531,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 3,838,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.95.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FANG. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $91.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from to in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.84.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice acquired 17,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $486,946.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $81,842.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,577,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,817,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,401,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $780,121,000 after purchasing an additional 511,218 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,983,541 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $277,049,000 after purchasing an additional 450,265 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,645,072 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $245,149,000 after purchasing an additional 137,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,404,325 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $223,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,081 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

