Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Shares Down 9.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) shares were down 9.4% on Friday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from to . The stock traded as low as $21.52 and last traded at $21.69, approximately 1,666,612 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,270,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America cut Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $39.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.63.

Get Flowserve alerts:

In other news, Director Sujeet Chand bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.57 per share, for a total transaction of $43,570.00. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.66.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Flowserve Company Profile (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.