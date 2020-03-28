Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Stock Price Down 9% After Analyst Downgrade

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)’s share price fell 9% during mid-day trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $68.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Albemarle traded as low as $54.75 and last traded at $55.02, 2,438,990 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 2,195,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.46.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Albemarle from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Albemarle from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Vertical Research cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.46.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,549.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $40,294.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,613,720.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,221 shares of company stock worth $1,611,734 in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its stake in Albemarle by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 372,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.81 and a 200-day moving average of $71.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $992.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

