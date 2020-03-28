Analysts Anticipate QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.83 Million

Analysts forecast that QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) will announce $130.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $129.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.50 million. QuinStreet reported sales of $116.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year sales of $511.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $507.90 million to $515.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $562.13 million, with estimates ranging from $558.28 million to $569.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. QuinStreet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QNST shares. ValuEngine downgraded QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $103,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,204. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QNST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $7.36 on Friday. QuinStreet has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44. The company has a market cap of $382.58 million, a P/E ratio of 56.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.54.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

