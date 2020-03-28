LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Down 8.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) shares were down 8.4% during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $55.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. LyondellBasell Industries traded as low as $48.56 and last traded at $49.40, approximately 3,589,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 3,394,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.93.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,072,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,085,384,000 after acquiring an additional 738,892 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,945,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,034,135,000 after acquiring an additional 314,400 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,330,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $598,114,000 after acquiring an additional 109,265 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,724,000 after acquiring an additional 87,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,704,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,017,000 after acquiring an additional 11,287 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.36.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

