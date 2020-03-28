ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Trading Down 7.4% After Analyst Downgrade

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)’s stock price was down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on the stock from to . The company traded as low as $52.42 and last traded at $53.00, approximately 576,943 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 632,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.23.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup from $95.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $112.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

In other ManpowerGroup news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,373,909.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $509,765.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,303 shares in the company, valued at $831,711.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 171,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,605,000 after purchasing an additional 92,125 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 29,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,536,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 140,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 24,336 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.71.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

