Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Stock Price Down 9.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) shares were down 9.1% on Friday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $8.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.11, approximately 2,144,010 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 2,012,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MGY. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 201,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,491,420.00. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average is $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $229.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.94 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 1.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.