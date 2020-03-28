EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Shares Down 8.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) traded down 8.9% on Friday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $71.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. EOG Resources traded as low as $34.88 and last traded at $36.00, 10,077,646 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 65% from the average session volume of 6,103,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.53.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EOG. Cfra downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from to in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $91.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.45.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 133,353 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,632,557 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,393,143,000 after buying an additional 572,868 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 668,857 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $49,643,000 after purchasing an additional 30,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.52.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

