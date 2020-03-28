InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Down 9.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) traded down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $36.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. InMode traded as low as $21.50 and last traded at $22.04, 1,088,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,678,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.35.

INMD has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of InMode in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised InMode from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,755,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in InMode by 582.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 93,548 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,535,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in InMode during the 4th quarter valued at $2,155,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in InMode by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 43,084 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $778.47 million and a PE ratio of 13.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.78.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The healthcare company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $47.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 million. InMode had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 52.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

InMode Company Profile (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

