Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Stock Price Down 8.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) was down 8.9% during trading on Friday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $13.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Parsley Energy traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.23, approximately 14,757,903 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 9,054,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

PE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Parsley Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Parsley Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Parsley Energy from $26.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

In related news, Director A R. Alameddine purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,440,016 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $367,610,000 after acquiring an additional 722,952 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 378.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,165,583 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $154,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,957,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $133,690,000 after acquiring an additional 186,645 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,090,522 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $96,262,000 after acquiring an additional 81,361 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,234,000. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $522.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Parsley Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PE)

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.