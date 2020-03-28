Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock Price Down 7.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) shares traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $38.00. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Zillow Group traded as low as $34.60 and last traded at $35.91, 1,992,037 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 100% from the average session volume of 995,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.66.

ZG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $77.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Zillow Group by 11,212.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 34,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $943.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.99 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zillow Group Inc will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

