Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Down 7.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)’s stock price dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $148.00 to $118.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources traded as low as $67.76 and last traded at $68.65, approximately 2,939,618 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 2,429,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.34.

PXD has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Edward Jones downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $197.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,394,206 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,274,323,000 after acquiring an additional 294,513 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,828,963 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $579,591,000 after acquiring an additional 841,766 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,217,151 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $486,980,000 after acquiring an additional 287,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,683,669 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after acquiring an additional 397,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 810.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,511 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $386,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,456 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.62 and a 200 day moving average of $129.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.52%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

