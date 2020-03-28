CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock Price Down 7.6% on Insider Selling

Shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) dropped 7.6% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $18.24 and last traded at $18.96, approximately 1,801,620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,921,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

Specifically, CEO Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $1,295,855.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,185,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,620,257.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Trevisan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $198,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 301,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,984,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 401,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,752,416 over the last three months. 34.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CARG has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on CarGurus from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BTIG Research upgraded CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded CarGurus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.38 and a 200 day moving average of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.10.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $158.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CarGurus by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter worth $296,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in CarGurus by 208.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CarGurus by 2,004.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 606,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,784,000 after acquiring an additional 578,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in CarGurus by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,440,000 after acquiring an additional 59,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

