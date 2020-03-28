Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Trading Down 8.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) shares were down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $118.00 to $100.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Carter’s traded as low as $69.29 and last traded at $69.64, approximately 557,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 643,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.94.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.16.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.15%.

Carter's Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

