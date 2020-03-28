Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Down 7.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)’s stock price traded down 7.5% on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $268.00 to $249.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Intuit traded as low as $226.68 and last traded at $229.69, 2,143,665 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 24% from the average session volume of 1,732,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $248.39.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INTU. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $290.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $312.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Intuit from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,304,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in Intuit by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 21,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,066,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Intuit by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

About Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

