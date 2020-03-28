Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Trading Down 7% After Insider Selling

Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $64.22 and last traded at $66.12, approximately 4,072,294 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 10,171,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.10.

Specifically, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 227,028 shares in the company, valued at $17,027,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total value of $1,888,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,850 shares of company stock worth $6,470,332.

BYND has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.58.

The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 6.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.95.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.52 million. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 212.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Beyond Meat by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after buying an additional 67,503 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,537,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Beyond Meat by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Beyond Meat by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after buying an additional 93,371 shares during the last quarter. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat Company Profile (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

