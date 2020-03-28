Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Down 6.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) shares dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $13.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Personalis traded as low as $7.07 and last traded at $7.12, approximately 688,805 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 458,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PSNL. BidaskClub cut shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Personalis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

In related news, insider Richard Chen sold 101,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $885,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Personalis during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Personalis during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Personalis during the third quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in Personalis by 61.3% during the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 483,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after buying an additional 183,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Personalis during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $218.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.67.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 million. Research analysts predict that Personalis will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

