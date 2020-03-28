MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Stock Price Down 6.9% After Analyst Downgrade

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $37.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. MasTec traded as low as $29.14 and last traded at $29.50, approximately 2,085,736 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,219,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.68.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MTZ. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of MasTec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from to and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MasTec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,446,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $56,043,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,157,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,757,000 after buying an additional 423,994 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.29.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. MasTec had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

