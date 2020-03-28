Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Shares Down 6.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) was down 6.6% on Friday after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley now has a $95.00 price target on the stock. Quest Diagnostics traded as low as $82.37 and last traded at $83.08, approximately 1,888,638 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,559,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.97.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.35.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 2,175 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $226,743.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,632,453. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP J. E. Davis sold 3,513 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $308,265.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,759 shares of company stock valued at $26,788,598 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,639,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $709,036,000 after buying an additional 297,204 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,029,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,308,000 after buying an additional 212,706 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,272,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,672,000 after buying an additional 216,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,546,000 after buying an additional 26,726 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,483,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $158,440,000 after buying an additional 131,268 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.99 and a 200-day moving average of $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

