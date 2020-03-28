NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Stock Price Down 6.4% on Analyst Downgrade

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)’s share price fell 6.4% during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $63.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. NuVasive traded as low as $45.02 and last traded at $46.93, 1,284,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 31% from the average session volume of 984,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.13.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.44.

Get NuVasive alerts:

In other NuVasive news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $239,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in NuVasive by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,619 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.69 and a 200 day moving average of $69.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.31.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.93 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.58%. NuVasive’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.