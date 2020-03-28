NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Stock Price Down 6.4% on Analyst Downgrade

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)’s share price fell 6.4% during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $63.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. NuVasive traded as low as $45.02 and last traded at $46.93, 1,284,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 31% from the average session volume of 984,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.13.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.44.
In other NuVasive news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $239,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.69 and a 200 day moving average of $69.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.31.
NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.93 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.58%. NuVasive’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)
NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.
