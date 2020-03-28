Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Stock Price Down 6.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $218.00 to $99.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Simon Property Group traded as low as $55.70 and last traded at $58.17, 4,835,719 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 23% from the average session volume of 3,916,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.10.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SPG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.31.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.88 per share, for a total transaction of $97,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,957.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.98 per share, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 350,072 shares of company stock worth $19,745,593 over the last 90 days. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 328,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,433,794,000 after purchasing an additional 193,806 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $481,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 414.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile (NYSE:SPG)

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

