Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Trading Down 6.1% Following Insider Selling

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)’s stock price dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $42.60 and last traded at $43.50, approximately 1,029,793 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,471,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.33.

Specifically, insider Eugene Farrell sold 12,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $544,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain sold 25,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $1,145,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,865,453.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 420,081 shares of company stock worth $18,999,355. Company insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Smartsheet from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Smartsheet from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average of $43.04.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.63% and a negative net margin of 35.42%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Night Owl Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 257,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Smartsheet by 305.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 77,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 58,526 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,538,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Smartsheet by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,149,000 after acquiring an additional 123,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 342,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,039,000 after acquiring an additional 103,918 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

