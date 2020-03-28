Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Shares Down 6% After Analyst Downgrade

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Friday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a c- rating to a d+ rating. The stock traded as low as $41.35 and last traded at $42.11, approximately 2,510,488 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 2,770,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.80.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CXO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Concho Resources from $90.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America cut Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Concho Resources from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 7,672.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,506,000 after buying an additional 559,804 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,454,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.80, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.40 and a 200 day moving average of $72.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Concho Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

