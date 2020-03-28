Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Trading Down 6.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) shares fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $13.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Outfront Media traded as low as $11.20 and last traded at $12.01, 1,969,061 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,941,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Outfront Media from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Outfront Media from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

In related news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,011,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,093,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,698,000 after acquiring an additional 910,767 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,254,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,930,000 after acquiring an additional 239,749 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,008,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,982 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,648,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,676,000 after acquiring an additional 873,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,255,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,007 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.13.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.78 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.51%. Outfront Media’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.66%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

About Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

