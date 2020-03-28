Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Down 6% After Analyst Downgrade

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)’s share price was down 6% during mid-day trading on Friday after Cfra lowered their price target on the stock from $290.00 to $250.00. Cfra currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lululemon Athletica traded as low as $184.06 and last traded at $188.84, approximately 3,568,756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,030,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.80.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LULU. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $229.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.44.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $7,899,239.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,708.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $24,997,277.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,842.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,514 shares of company stock valued at $47,186,413. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 88,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after buying an additional 29,009 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $278,952,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (NASDAQ:LULU)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

