salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Stock Price Down 5.6% on Insider Selling

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)’s stock price was down 5.6% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $144.91 and last traded at $146.00, approximately 8,272,019 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 7,197,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.73.

Specifically, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.92, for a total transaction of $1,780,826.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,709,813.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 521 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $72,867.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at $4,413,841.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,300 shares of company stock worth $566,544 and have sold 408,845 shares worth $70,233,399. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.82.

The firm has a market capitalization of $131.62 billion, a PE ratio of 730.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.36.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,762,334,000 after acquiring an additional 762,963 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,343,894,000 after acquiring an additional 113,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,875,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,926,876,000 after acquiring an additional 339,641 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,739,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,421,342,000 after acquiring an additional 227,958 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $1,322,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.