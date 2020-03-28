NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares Down 5.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)’s share price was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $27.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. NCR traded as low as $17.39 and last traded at $18.26, approximately 2,747,422 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 1,217,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NCR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NCR from $34.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Standpoint Research started coverage on NCR in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NCR to $48.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens decreased their price target on NCR from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded NCR from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NCR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.56.

In other NCR news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 2,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $86,094.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre J. Fernandez bought 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,610.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,035.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in NCR by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,420,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $225,761,000 after buying an additional 269,918 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of NCR by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,060,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,944,000 after purchasing an additional 33,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NCR by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,647,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $163,394,000 after purchasing an additional 142,524 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NCR by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,797,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,366,000 after purchasing an additional 756,454 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of NCR by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,753,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,688 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.67.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 59.60% and a net margin of 7.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Company Profile (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

