Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Trading Down 5.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)’s stock price traded down 5.5% on Friday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $73.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Texas Roadhouse traded as low as $40.74 and last traded at $41.89, 1,625,140 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 10% from the average session volume of 1,481,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.34.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TXRH. Longbow Research upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.38.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.45 and its 200 day moving average is $55.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $725.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.68 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

