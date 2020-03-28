Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Trading Down 5.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) shares were down 5.5% on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $10.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Myriad Genetics traded as low as $13.26 and last traded at $14.06, approximately 977,084 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,146,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.46.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

In other news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 4,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $85,904.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYGN. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 583.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000.

The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -39.06, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.03.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.