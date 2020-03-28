Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund (NYSE:JHB) Short Interest Update

Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund (NYSE:JHB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 123,200 shares, an increase of 2,637.8% from the February 27th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of JHB opened at $8.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $10.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JHB. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 216,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 11,853 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,469,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,534,000 after acquiring an additional 835,869 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

About Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund

Nuveen High Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

