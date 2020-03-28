Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund (NYSE:JHB) Short Interest Update

Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund (NYSE:JHB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 123,200 shares, an increase of 2,637.8% from the February 27th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of JHB opened at $8.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $10.13.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%.
About Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund
Nuveen High Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
