Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Short Interest Update

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 3,300.0% from the February 27th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT opened at $0.65 on Friday. Xtant Medical has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $3.55.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.96 million for the quarter.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc, formerly Bacterin International Holdings, Inc, develops, manufactures and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for domestic and international markets. The Company operates through the development, manufacture and marketing of regenerative medical products and devices segment.

