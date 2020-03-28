CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CIM)

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 4,898 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 290% compared to the average volume of 1,255 call options.

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.95. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $171.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.78%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

In other news, insider Phillip John Kardis II purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,940.00. Also, CFO Robert S. Colligan purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 183,900 shares of company stock worth $1,835,322. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the fourth quarter worth about $45,140,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 683,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,043,000 after buying an additional 197,543 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 123.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 353,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,919,000 after buying an additional 195,715 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,294,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,625,000 after buying an additional 168,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,737,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,734,000 after buying an additional 165,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

