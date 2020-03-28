Tech Data Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TECD)

Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 3,363 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 421% compared to the typical daily volume of 646 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tech Data presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of TECD stock opened at $130.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.67. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.08. Tech Data has a fifty-two week low of $80.20 and a fifty-two week high of $151.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.06. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tech Data will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tech Data in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tech Data in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tech Data in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tech Data in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tech Data in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

