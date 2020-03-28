Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) Short Interest Update

Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 11,000.0% from the February 27th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cypress Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cypress Energy Partners from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cypress Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of CELP stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. Cypress Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $56.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Cypress Energy Partners had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 145.26%. The firm had revenue of $91.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cypress Energy Partners will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cypress Energy Partners stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. owned about 0.52% of Cypress Energy Partners worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Energy Partners Company Profile

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and water and environmental services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services, and Water and Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines; oil and natural gas gathering systems; pump, compressor, measurement, and regulation stations; storage facilities and terminals; and gas distribution systems.

