Ian Tyler Buys 3,544 Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Stock

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2020

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) insider Ian Tyler bought 3,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.37) per share, with a total value of £19,846.40 ($26,106.81).

Shares of Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 572 ($7.52) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 5.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,105.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,249.58. Vistry Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 593 ($7.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,491.80 ($19.62).

Several brokerages have recently commented on VTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,520 ($19.99) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,279.50 ($16.83).

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to five-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2018, it had a consented land bank of 17,328 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

