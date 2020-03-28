Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) Earning Extremely Negative News Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) have trended extremely negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Prudential Public earned a news impact score of -4.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NYSE PUK opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.16. Prudential Public has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.5194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. Prudential Public’s payout ratio is currently 296.87%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

